Classes continue at Ontario Police College after 4 test positive for coronavirus

Classes have resumed at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont., after four recruits recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The college and province were first notified of a case involving a recruit on Aug. 10.

Two other people connected to the first case later tested positive, and a fourth person, unrelated to the others and no longer at the college, was also confirmed to have the virus, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Staff and students who may have come into contact with those infected are currently in isolation and have been tested, Brent Ross said in an emailed statement.

“Enhanced cleaning continues to take place. Additionally, under direction of the local public health unit, classes impacted by the first case have resumed,” he said.

The four COVID-19 cases come as Aylmer has reported a surge of coronavirus infections in recent weeks. As of Tuesday, the municipality had reported a total of 71 cases, equal to a rate of 947.7 per 100,000 people.

Recruits, numbering more than 400, returned to the facility for training in late June after the facility was closed due to the pandemic, according to the London Free Press.

With their arrival on campus came increased safety measures including screening, ramped-up cleaning, on-site testing, isolation rooms and personal protective equipment.

The Ontario Police College opened its doors in early 1963 on the grounds of the former RCAF station Aylmer.