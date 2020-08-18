Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

New property crime unit in southeast Alberta leads to 73 arrests, more than 250 charges since April

By Demi Knight Global News
ALERT said the Southeast Alberta Property Crime Unit has arrested 73 people and laid more than 250 charges since its implementation in April, 2020.
ALERT said the Southeast Alberta Property Crime Unit has arrested 73 people and laid more than 250 charges since its implementation in April, 2020. Global News

A new property crime unit launched in southeast Alberta has made significant waves in combatting criminal activity in the area since its implementation in April, according to provincial law enforcement resources.

The unit — created through a joint forces initiative between the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), Medicine Hat Police Service and the RCMP — aims at tackling regional property crime while assessing the correlation between that and street-level drug activity within Medicine Hat and surrounding areas.

“By regionalizing our Property Crime Unit and working closely with our partners in the RCMP, through the effective leadership of ALERT, our communities will be safer and criminals will soon learn that enforcement has no borders,” Medicine Hat police Chief Andy McGrogan said in a news release on Tuesday.

Read more: Alberta police warning of gold scams, distraction thefts across province

Story continues below advertisement

According to ALERT, since its implementation in April, the unit has made 73 arrests, which have resulted in more than 250 charges laid.

The unit said it has also recovered $34,000 worth of drugs and more than $240,000 worth of stolen goods, including vehicles, power tools and licence plates.

Property recovered by the unit.
Property recovered by the unit. Courtesy: ALERT

Officials added the integrated unit has allowed officers to detect property theft crimes in several areas of southern Alberta, including Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Cypress County, Forty Mile County, Newell County and Sundre.

“Criminals don’t respect borders,” ALERT CEO Supt. Dwayne Lakusta said.

“Through an integrated, collaborative policing approach, we can provide a swift and agile response to this multi-jurisdictional crime trend.”

Tweet This

Read more: Red Deer drug court, ALERT receive multi-million cash boost from government

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said the province is providing ALERT with $50 million in new funding over four years.

“Property crime — much of it driven by drug addiction — endangers the safety and security of Albertans. I am confident ALERT’s innovative partnership with the Medicine Hat Police Service and the RCMP will help bring many of those responsible for drug-related crime in southeastern Alberta to justice,” Schweitzer said.

Property recovered by the unit.
Property recovered by the unit. Courtesy: ALERT

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community is asked to contact their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPALERTAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsMedicine Hat Police ServiceMedicine Hat CrimeAlberta ALERT fundingALERT fundingsALERT Southeast Property Crime UnitMedicince Hat drug crimeMedicine Hat property crimeSoutheast Property Crime Unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers