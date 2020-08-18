Man to be sentenced in 2017 death of 19-month-old son

Send this page to someone via email

A sentencing hearing is underway for a man found guilty of manslaughter in the 2017 death of his 19-month-old son.

Joey Crier was convicted in January in the death of toddler Anthony Joseph Raine, whose body was found outside a north Edmonton church in 2017.

The Crown and defence submitted a joint sentencing submission to the judge Tuesday morning, asking for a sentence of nine and a half years. With enhanced credit for time served, he will have three years left to serve if the judge accepts the submission.

Raine’s bruised body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017. He had been dead for about three days. An autopsy found he died from severe head trauma.

In June, Court of Queen’s Bench Justice David Labrenz said he would reduce Crier’s overall sentence because he has been assaulted in jail and spends much of his time segregated in protective custody.

In an agreed statement of facts, Crier’s defence lawyers and Crown prosecutors said he was immediately designated a “high-profile inmate” due to media attention surrounding his criminal charges.

He was placed for his own protection in 23-hour-a-day lockup in a maximum security unit at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

“Mr. Crier was subject to fecal bombing and urine bombing in his cell by another inmate,” said his lawyer Tania Shapka, reading from the statement.

It states there had also been at least one physical altercation with another inmate, who punched him in the head and neck. The submission asked the judge to allow 2 1/2 days for every day spent in segregation.

Crier and his then-girlfriend Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack were both charged with second-degree murder in Raine’s death, a charge that Crier had pleaded not guilty to when his trial started.

In his decision, Labrenz said it wasn’t clear what caused Raine’s fatal head trauma, or if Mack could have committed the assault, so he had reasonable doubt that Crier was guilty of second-degree murder, and convicted him of manslaughter instead.

Mack was also convicted of manslaughter in the toddler’s death. She was sentenced in June to eight-and-a-half years behind bars. With credit for time already spent in custody, Mack had five years left on her sentence.

With files from The Canadian Press.