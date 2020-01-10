Joey Crier found guilty of manslaughter in death of 19-month-old son

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his 19-month-old son, who was found outside a north Edmonton church in 2017.

Joey Crier learned his fate in the death of Anthony Joseph Raine in an Edmonton courtroom Friday morning.

The judge says he finds Crier guilty of unlawful act manslaughter. — Sarah Komadina (@SKomadinaGlobal) January 10, 2020

Raine’s bruised body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017. He had been dead for about three days. An autopsy found he died from severe head trauma.

Investigators said the cause of the boy’s 2017 death was trauma to the head. Global News File

Crier and his then-girlfriend Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack were both charged with second-degree murder in Raine’s death, a charge that Crier had pleaded not guilty in October when his trial started.

In November, Mack was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter. In late December. The Crown in the case filed an appeal of the judge’s verdict, arguing the judge erred by refusing to allow Mack’s statement to police as evidence due to a breach of her Charter rights.

Tasha Mack is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta

The Crown is seeking a new trial for Mack. She has not yet been sentenced.

With files from The Canadian Press.