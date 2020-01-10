Menu

Crime

Joey Crier found guilty of manslaughter in death of 19-month-old son

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 1:48 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 1:49 pm
Joey Crier is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. A Crown prosecutor says a man charged in the death of his 19-month old son should be found guilty of second-degree murder. Allison Downey-Damato delivered a closing statement Friday to Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Labrenz at a trial for Joey Crier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*.
Joey Crier is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. A Crown prosecutor says a man charged in the death of his 19-month old son should be found guilty of second-degree murder. Allison Downey-Damato delivered a closing statement Friday to Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Labrenz at a trial for Joey Crier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta

An Edmonton man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his 19-month-old son, who was found outside a north Edmonton church in 2017.

Joey Crier learned his fate in the death of Anthony Joseph Raine in an Edmonton courtroom Friday morning.

READ MORE: Crown wants murder conviction for Edmonton man on trial for son’s death

Raine’s bruised body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017. He had been dead for about three days. An autopsy found he died from severe head trauma.

Investigators said the cause of the boy’s 2017 death was trauma to the head.
Investigators said the cause of the boy’s 2017 death was trauma to the head. Global News File

Crier and his then-girlfriend Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack were both charged with second-degree murder in Raine’s death, a charge that Crier had pleaded not guilty in October when his trial started.

In November, Mack was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter. In late December. The Crown in the case filed an appeal of the judge’s verdict, arguing the judge erred by refusing to allow Mack’s statement to police as evidence due to a breach of her Charter rights.

Tasha Mack is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta.
Tasha Mack is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta

READ MORE: Crown appeals verdict of manslaughter instead of 2nd-degree murder in death of boy found outside Edmonton church

The Crown is seeking a new trial for Mack. She has not yet been sentenced.

WATCH BELOW: Ongoing Global News coverage of Crier and Mack’s trials

Tasha Mack guilty of manslaughter in death of toddler

With files from The Canadian Press.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton crimeJoey CrierAnthony Joseph RaineTasha MackEdmonton toddler deathTasha-Lee Doreen MackEdmonton second-degree murder trialEdmonton Toddler HomicideJoey Crier convictedJoey Crier murder trial
