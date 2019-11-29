Tasha Mack to hear judge’s decision in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church

Send this page to someone via email

A judge is to bring down a decision Friday at the trial of a woman accused in the death of a toddler found outside a north Edmonton church.

Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack and the child’s father, Joey Crier, are charged with second-degree murder in the April 2017 death of 19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine.

The toddler’s body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in north Edmonton, where the remains had allegedly been left three days earlier.

Mack, who has pleaded not guilty, is to be in court Friday afternoon to hear the verdict.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Rob Graesser presided over the trial, which started in June.

Crier’s trial, which was held separately, is to hear final arguments next week.

— More to come…