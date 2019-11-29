Menu

Crime

Tasha Mack to hear judge’s decision in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 9:18 am
Closing arguments heard in case of toddler found dead outside Edmonton church
WATCH ABOVE: It's been two-and-a-half years since the body of Anthony Raine was found in the snow outside a church. On Nov. 15, 2019, court heard closing arguments in the case of one of the people accused in Raine's death. Sarah Ryan reports. WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

A judge is to bring down a decision Friday at the trial of a woman accused in the death of a toddler found outside a north Edmonton church.

READ MORE: Murder trial hears toddler found outside Edmonton church had head trauma, bruises

Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack and the child’s father, Joey Crier, are charged with second-degree murder in the April 2017 death of 19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine.

Investigators said the cause of the boy’s 2017 death was trauma to the head.
Investigators said the cause of the boy’s 2017 death was trauma to the head. Global News File

The toddler’s body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in north Edmonton, where the remains had allegedly been left three days earlier.

Story continues below advertisement
A collection of flowers, toys and stuffed animals, balloons and messages of grief is growing outside Good Shepherd Anglican Church( 15495 Castle Downs Road), where the body of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine was discovered. Edmonton, Alta. April 25, 2017.
A collection of flowers, toys and stuffed animals, balloons and messages of grief is growing outside Good Shepherd Anglican Church( 15495 Castle Downs Road), where the body of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine was discovered. Edmonton, Alta. April 25, 2017. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

Mack, who has pleaded not guilty, is to be in court Friday afternoon to hear the verdict.

READ MORE: Woman pleads not guilty in death of toddler left outside Edmonton church

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Rob Graesser presided over the trial, which started in June.

Crier’s trial, which was held separately, is to hear final arguments next week.

— More to come…

© 2019 The Canadian Press
