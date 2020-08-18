Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Alliston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed that mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile virus in Alliston, Ont.

The local health unit confirmed the first evidence of the West Nile virus in the region this year on Aug. 4, after mosquitoes that were collected from a trap in Alliston tested positive.

Since then, more mosquito pools in the area have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

While most people will not become sick if they get bitten by an infected mosquito, health officials say the West Nile virus can cause severe illness in some people. Symptoms of the virus include fever, muscle weakness, neck stiffness, confusion, severe headache and sudden light sensitivity.

In rare cases, the health unit says the virus may cause serious neurological illness and that those experiencing symptoms should seek medical advice.

To protect oneself from mosquitoes, health officials say people should use an approved mosquito repellent, wear light-coloured clothing and cover up when mosquitoes are present, try to stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active and remove standing water around homes or cottages.

The health unit says it’s continuing to monitor the presence of the West Nile virus in Alliston and in the rest of Simcoe County and Muskoka.

