2 taken to hospital following reported stabbing outside Peterborough plaza

Two people were taken to hospital following a reported stabbing outside a Peterborough plaza parking lot Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the Market Plaza parking lot on George Street for a reported fight and stabbing.

According to police, two people were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

No other details have been released.

The section of the plaza is taped off.

— More to come.