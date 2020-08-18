Menu

Crime

2 taken to hospital following reported stabbing outside Peterborough plaza

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 8:16 am
2 taken to hospital following reported stabbing outside Peterborough plaza
Two people were taken to hospital following a fight and reported stabbing outside a Peterborough plaza on Tuesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to Market Plaza on George St. for reports of an altercation. Police say two people at the scene were treated by paramedic and taken to hospital.

Two people were taken to hospital following a reported stabbing outside a Peterborough plaza parking lot Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the Market Plaza parking lot on George Street for a reported fight and stabbing.

Read more: Man charged with assault, kidnapping involving woman in Jackson Park in Peterborough: police

According to police, two people were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

No other details have been released.

The section of the plaza is taped off.

— More to come.

