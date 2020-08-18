Menu

Cannabis

Halton police search for Milton inmate released by mistake

By Jessica Patton Global News
Amritpal Singh Aujla, 28.
Amritpal Singh Aujla, 28. Halton police/Handouts

Halton police say they are searching for a prisoner that was released from a Milton jail by mistake.

Police said they were notified by staff from the Maplehurst Correctional Complex that an inmate was released “in error” at around 11 p.m. Monday.

Amritpal Singh Aujla, 28, was last seen leaving the jail on foot.

Read more: Pair from Brampton face trafficking charges after teen girls found in Burlington hotel

He is described as being five-foot-ten with a slim build, weighing approximately 170 lbs. He has black shoulder length hair, a black beard and at the time was wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger tracksuit with a large Tommy Hilfiger symbol printed on the middle of the chest.

Police said he was also wearing a black backpack.

Police are warning that if Aujla is seen, to not approach and to call 911.

