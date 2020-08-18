Man armed with weapon seriously injured by York police officers during apprehension, watchdog says

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog officials say they’re investigating after a 24-year-old man armed with a knife was seriously injured by York Regional Police during an incident at a Vaughan park on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) late Monday, officers were called to the park at around 9:30 a.m. after a man was seen with an undisclosed weapon.

After officers found the man, the statement said there was “an interaction” and an officer fired a Taser at the man. The man reportedly took off into the park, followed by uniformed and emergency response unit (ERU) officers.

The statement said there was a “second interaction” and an ERU officer fired a Taser and an anti-riot weapon Enfield, which fires plastic, non-lethal rounds.

The SIU said the man was taken into custody under provisions of Ontario’s Mental Health Act.

Officials said he was taken to Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital and after the man was examined, it was determined he had a serious injury. The nature of the injury wasn’t disclosed.

Anyone with information was asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

