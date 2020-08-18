2nd person arrested following armed robbery east of Smiths Falls: OPP

OPP say they have arrested a second person in relation to a Montague Township armed robbery investigation.
On Aug. 8, a 26-year-old was injured during a robbery on Allington Road in Montague Township.
Police say the 26-year-old was able to escape and contact Smiths Falls police and OPP.
Right after that, OPP arrested 24-year-old Mathew Lewis, of South Elmsley Township, and charged him with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
The investigation continued and on Aug. 16, Smiths Falls police executed a search warrant at a local home and arrested 20-year-old Quinte Reid without incident.
Police say cocaine was found in the home.
Reid was charged with:
- two counts of assault with a weapon
- uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- robbery using a firearm
- pointing a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- careless storage of a firearm weapon or ammunition
- possession of cocaine
Police say they are still investigating the robbery and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
