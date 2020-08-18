2nd person arrested following armed robbery east of Smiths Falls: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they have arrested a second person in relation to a Montague Township armed robbery investigation.

On Aug. 8, a 26-year-old was injured during a robbery on Allington Road in Montague Township.

Police say the 26-year-old was able to escape and contact Smiths Falls police and OPP.

Right after that, OPP arrested 24-year-old Mathew Lewis, of South Elmsley Township, and charged him with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The investigation continued and on Aug. 16, Smiths Falls police executed a search warrant at a local home and arrested 20-year-old Quinte Reid without incident.

Police say cocaine was found in the home.

Reid was charged with:

two counts of assault with a weapon

uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

robbery using a firearm

pointing a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

careless storage of a firearm weapon or ammunition

possession of cocaine

Police say they are still investigating the robbery and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.