Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2nd person arrested following armed robbery east of Smiths Falls: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 8:49 am
OPP have arrested a second person in relation to an armed robbery investigation just outside of Smiths Falls.
OPP have arrested a second person in relation to an armed robbery investigation just outside of Smiths Falls. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP say they have arrested a second person in relation to a Montague Township armed robbery investigation.

On Aug. 8, a 26-year-old was injured during a robbery on Allington Road in Montague Township.

Read more: Couple arrested, weapons, drugs seized, following raids in Smiths Falls area

Police say the 26-year-old was able to escape and contact Smiths Falls police and OPP.

Right after that, OPP arrested 24-year-old Mathew Lewis, of South Elmsley Township, and charged him with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Trending Stories

The investigation continued and on Aug. 16, Smiths Falls police executed a search warrant at a local home and arrested 20-year-old Quinte Reid without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say cocaine was found in the home.

Reid was charged with:

  • two counts of assault with a weapon
  • uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
  • robbery using a firearm
  • pointing a firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • careless storage of a firearm weapon or ammunition
  • possession of cocaine

Read more: Police in Lindsay seek suspect after reported stolen vehicle found in Smith Falls

Police say they are still investigating the robbery and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Armed Robberyarmed robbery OPPcocaine oppCocaine Seizure Opparmed robbery cocaineMontague Township robberyOPP cocainesmiths falls armed robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers