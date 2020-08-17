Menu

Crime

Police investigate several incidents of graffiti in Essa, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 5:40 pm
Investigators say there was graffiti on the exterior walls of a Thornton's outdoor hockey rink, portable toilets, community centre building, as well on various electrical boxes and light standards.
Nottawasaga OPP say they’re investigating several incidents of graffiti in the Thornton and Angus areas of Essa, Ont.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on July 30, a witness reportedly saw two suspects arrive at the Thornton community centre parking lot near the outdoor ice hockey rink, police say.

Read more: Two Essa, Ont., teens charged after stealing from vehicles, Nottawasaga OPP say

According to investigators, the witness saw two people run out of a small white car and spray paint the side of the arena.

Nottawasaga OPP responded to the area, but the suspects left before officers arrived.

Police say they saw fresh, wet spray paint graffiti on the outside walls of the outdoor hockey rink, portable toilets near the splash pad, community centre building, and on different electrical boxes and light standards on Thornton Avenue.

Read more: Essa man charged after riding bicycle the day after it was stolen: OPP

Investigators searched the area in an attempt to find the suspects and locate witnesses, but they were unsuccessful.

Since that incident, the Township of Essa covered up the graffiti, but the same areas of the outdoor hockey rink were re-vandalized overnight.

OPP are asking residents to contact police if they observe any suspicious people or activity taking place. Nearby businesses with surveillance cameras are also asked to contact the OPP.

Anyone with information can call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

