Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa valley, watch issued for Ottawa

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been issued for the Ottawa area.
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been issued for the Ottawa area. Vera Shestak via Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa, and a warning for parts of the Ottawa Valley.

Read more: Severe thunderstorm watch ended for Barrie, Collingwood, Ont.

Previously, Environment Canada said conditions were favourable for the formation of a tornado near Cobden.

That tornado warning was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning at 4:40 p.m. Monday. The weather authority said people in the area should still be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions, as well as watch for updated statements.

Areas most impacted by this severe thunderstorm could be Beachburg, The Glen, Pleasant Valley, Ledgerwoods Corner, Rocher Fendu and La Passe, according to the weather authority.

As for weather in the city of Ottawa, Environment Canada said 90 km/h wind and nickel-sized hail could be expected anytime before mid-evening Monday.

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” Environment Canada said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
