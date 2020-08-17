Police searching for driver who allegedly left scene after hitting SUV in Markham, causing it to flip

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are appealing to the driver who allegedly left the scene after hitting a SUV in Markham — causing it to flip over — to contact a lawyer and officers.

The crash happened on Saturday just after 12 p.m. A 16-second dashcam video was released by police on Monday and investigators said it captured the moment of impact.

The video appears to show a grey, four-door car exiting a parking lot and attempting to turn left (northbound) on Markham Road, south of 14th Avenue.

As the car slowly made its way into the road through stopped southbound traffic, it appeared to hit a Jeep Cherokee travelling south. The SUV could be seen rolling over onto its roof.

The grey car could be seen slowly travelling northbound on Markham Road after the collision.

Police said the 58-year-old driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries after the crash.

Anyone who was in the area on Saturday and might have video from the area of the collision was asked to contact police. Investigators also shared a direct message to the operator of the grey car, asking the driver “to obtain legal counsel and to contact police immediately.”

Can you help us ID this suspect after they failed to remain at a collision in Markham? It occurred on Saturday, shortly after noon on Markham Rd near 14th Ave. Call 866-876-5423 x7541 with any tips. Click the link for more info –> https://t.co/SiZqSmxf68 pic.twitter.com/JEvwVGu03K — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 17, 2020