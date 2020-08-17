Amazon to open fulfillment centre in Cambridge by end of 2020, city says

Send this page to someone via email

Amazon is setting up shop in Cambridge in a big way, the city announced Monday.

The city says the company is opening a delivery station which will bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

“I am delighted by Amazon’s decision, and confident that our community will be a great fit for the company,” said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry in a release.

“Cambridge has a skilled workforce and is centrally located with easy access to Highway 401, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has selected Cambridge as the location for its next project.”

Amazon’s new 136,000-square-foot facility will open by the end of the year and is to be located in an existing warehouse on Maple Grove Road.

The city says the operation will be the final stage in the delivery process and notes that Cambridge’s proximity to Toronto and Buffalo makes it a logical choice for this type of facility.

Cambridge says Amazon has not begun hiring for the new plant but says the company is encouraging potential applicants to sign up for job alerts at http://www.amazon.com/tc.