Body pulled from water at Bluffer’s Park in Toronto for 3rd time in 2 days

Toronto police say a body was recovered in the water at Bluffer’s Park Monday morning — the third time a body has been pulled from the water in the area since Saturday.

A 23-year-old man has been missing since he was seen struggling in the water Saturday evening, but officers didn’t say if the body recovered is that of the missing man.

“Police were called here this morning by City of Toronto workers who had located a body that was floating in the water,” Duty Insp. Liz Benoit told reporters at the scene.

“The marine unit attended, was able to remove the body from the water and now our investigation is continuing so we can make an identification of the body and notify the next of kin.”

On Saturday, there were three incidents at Bluffer’s Park, two of which included fatalities.

At 5:20 p.m., a man’s body was found in the water and, as of Sunday, officers were treating that case as suspicious.

Just before 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a child who was struggling in the water. Two men went out to rescue the child and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the process.

As emergency responders were attending that call, they spotted two men struggling in the water not far from the scene. The men went missing and around 30 minutes later, a 30-year-old man’s body washed ashore. His brother, a 23-year-old man, remained missing.

— With files from The Canadian Press