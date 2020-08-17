18-month-old girl dies after being found unconscious in Saint-Amable swimming pool

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-month-old girl died a few hours after being found unconscious in an inground pool in Saint-Amable on Sunday evening.

The Régie de police Richelieu-Saint-Laurent in the Montérégie region say an emergency call was received at 5:08 p.m. to report that a child had just been found unconscious in a swimming pool.

The adults at the scene had tried to resuscitate the toddler while waiting for the first responders to arrive.

The young girl was first transported by ambulance to Pierre-Boucher Hospital in Longueuil, before being transferred to the CHU Sainte-Justine Hospital in Montreal.

Police Capt. Michel Lefebvre said the girl’s condition was initially stable, which would have allowed her to be transferred to Montreal. However, her condition took a turn upon arrival at CHU Sainte-Justine and she was pronounced dead around 8:45 p.m.

Police say three couples and other children were at the scene of the tragedy and there was a fence around the inground pool.

Investigators were on site to try to determine how the 18-month-old girl ended up in the pool.