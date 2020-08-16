Menu

Canada

Northwest Calgary McDonald’s closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted August 16, 2020 9:39 am
This Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a McDonald's sign.
This Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a McDonald's sign. AP/Rick Bowmer

A McDonald’s restaurant in the northwest community of Bowness has temporarily closed after an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19.

According to McDonald’s Canada, the employee at the 8235 Bowridge Cres. N.W. restaurant worked their last shift at the restaurant on Aug. 12 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The employee notified McDonald’s of the positive test on Aug. 15.

Read more: 2 Calgary fast-food workers test positive for COVID-19: McDonald’s

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” a new release from McDonald’s Canada said. “We are working to ensure our timeline to reopen happens as quickly and safely as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

It is the fourth McDonald’s location in Calgary to voluntarily close after a positive case among its employees.

Those working at the restaurant who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-isolate until more information is available, McDonald’s Canada said.

Any patrons who may have visited the restaurant on Aug. 12 are being asked to take directions from Alberta Health Services.

Read more: Calgary McDonald’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

“We continue to work with Alberta Health Services to support our people and our guests, and look forward to getting back to serving our community as soon as we can,” the release said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
