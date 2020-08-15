Menu

Canada

Man seriously injured following motorcycle collision in Kings County, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 3:06 pm
File/Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP announced it has responded to a motorcycle collision at the Huntington Point Road in Centreville early Saturday morning.

In a statement, police said the lone person on the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Kings County, was transported to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the driver was not wearing a helmet,” police said.

According to authorities, an RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene where the roadway was closed for approximately four hours. It has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

