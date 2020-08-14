City of Lethbridge launches new online portal for customers using electric utility services

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Lethbridge Electric Utility department has rolled out a new online portal that allows residents to see where power outages are happening and what the status of the outage is on an interactive map.

It will also have updated information on current planned or unplanned outages.

The new system, which you can access on the city’s website, will automatically publish tweets from the city’s account and provide updates on outages like estimated restoration time and progress.

The city said the new portal offers self-serve options for the public to get information, alleviating the need to contact 311 as the latest information will be readily available at all times.

311 is a number Lethbridge residents can call for information or to report issues relating to the city.

You can view the portal here.