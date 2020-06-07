Widespread power outages in Alberta Sunday as thousands affected

Many parts of Alberta were without power Sunday afternoon, leaving thousands in the dark as multiple agencies reported outages shortly after 3 p.m.
FortisAlberta, an electricity distribution utility that supplies power to numerous companies in the province, tweeted Sunday that it was aware of an outage due to a “loss of a tie line from B.C.”
Alana Antonelli, a spokesperson for FortisAlberta, told Global News the company is working with Alta Link, which is a transmission provider, and Alberta Electric System Operator to get the power back.
“Right now, it’s beyond our control,” Antonelli said. “We will do what we can as we get more information to get the power back on,”
Fortis Alberta serves 60 per cent of the province, including major and rural centres, Antonelli said.
Many areas across the province reported power outages online, including in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge.
ENMAX told Global News that in Calgary, there were “pockets” of outages and it did not appear to be affecting the entire city.
Lethbridge also confirmed Sunday that there was an outage in that area.
Red Deer also reported an outage shortly after 3 p.m. but said at 3:30 p.m. power had since been restored to all areas excluding downtown.
Global News has reached out to EPCOR, ENMAX and FortisAlberta for more information.
More to come…
Comments