Widespread power outages in Alberta Sunday as thousands affected

Many parts of Alberta were without power Sunday afternoon, leaving thousands in the dark as multiple agencies reported outages shortly after 3 p.m.

FortisAlberta, an electricity distribution utility that supplies power to numerous companies in the province, tweeted Sunday that it was aware of an outage due to a “loss of a tie line from B.C.”

Alana Antonelli, a spokesperson for FortisAlberta, told Global News the company is working with Alta Link, which is a transmission provider, and Alberta Electric System Operator to get the power back.

“Right now, it’s beyond our control,” Antonelli said. “We will do what we can as we get more information to get the power back on,”

Fortis Alberta serves 60 per cent of the province, including major and rural centres, Antonelli said.

We are currently experiencing an outage affecting multiple customers throughout our service area due to a loss of tie line from BC. We will keep you informed as we receive further information. @AltaLink @theAESO — FortisAlberta (@FortisAlberta) June 7, 2020

Many areas across the province reported power outages online, including in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge.

Good afternoon, #yeg. We have approximately 25,000 customers out of power across the city due to a transmission system issue in the province. We will begin restoring customers once advised it is safe to proceed. (THREAD) — EPCOR (@EPCOR) June 7, 2020

ENMAX told Global News that in Calgary, there were “pockets” of outages and it did not appear to be affecting the entire city.

Lethbridge also confirmed Sunday that there was an outage in that area.

We are aware of a power outage affecting by various parts of the westside. Crews are working on the issue and we will update when we have more information. #yql — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) June 7, 2020

Red Deer also reported an outage shortly after 3 p.m. but said at 3:30 p.m. power had since been restored to all areas excluding downtown.

We’re aware of power outages in north #RedDeer today. Our staff will work to identify the cause & restore power as soon as possible. For reminders of what to do if your power is out: https://t.co/MEOwfZhZ0D — The City of Red Deer (@CityofRedDeer) June 7, 2020

Global News has reached out to EPCOR, ENMAX and FortisAlberta for more information.

