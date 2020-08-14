Taking in nature while social distancing at Big White Ski Resort

Send this page to someone via email

As more and more people turn to the outdoors this summer, Big White Ski Resort is making sure that their visitors can enjoy nature, safely.

Measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have put a damper on many summer activities. However, the team at Big White is making sure that anyone who wants to visit can enjoy the great outdoors while social distancing.

“There’s so many things you can do the hiking is fantastic, the mountain flowers, the alpine flowers are just fantastic this time of year,” said Trevor Hanna, Big White Ski Resort vice president of hospitality.

“The mountain biking, of course, is something people are really getting interested in.”

The fastest way to the mountain bike trails and hiking routes is by taking a scenic chair lift.

“The bullet chair is a high-speed quad and it’s a great way to see the mountain,” said Hanna.

And if speed isn’t your style, you can always go for a horseback ride.

