Ski2Tree race goes from Big White to downtown Kelowna

The annual Ski2Tree race, where teams or individuals could take on 88 kilometres of pure competition, took place Sunday.

The spread of COVID-19 wasn’t much of a worry for the organizers as it’s an outdoor event and teams compete at their own pace. But a few teams did pull out the night before.

“We put it out to the athletes last night; if they were good to go, we were good to go,” said Lyndie Hill, Hoodoo Adventures.

“Being outside is probably the best place you can be right now. Especially something like this where people are more spaced out and they are being active and healthy and that’s the most important thing you can do right now.”

Sunday, 60 competitors took part in nordic ski, a snowshoe trail run, road bike, road run, mountain bike, a paddle race and then a final run to the finish line at Tree Brewing for a celebration beer.

“I knew it was going to be an uphill grind to start with so I just hammered it and I knew it would be a lot of downhill after that,” said Amanda Kosmerly, nordic ski competitor.

The silver medal-winning team basking in the sun after the competition.

“It was a little more gruelling than I thought it was a little more gruelling than it was last year and the snow up top was a little bit deeper,” said Jesse Alexander, snowshoeing competitor.

“It is a good time and it was good to get the team out somewhere other than the office.”

The Ski2Tree event is a fundraiser that helps raise money for the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society to help get kids outside and stay active.