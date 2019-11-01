2 Stoney Creek drivers charged for street racing in Hamilton’s east end

Two Stoney Creek men are facing charges after deciding to street race in the east end on Halloween.
Investigators say an officer on patrol saw a Toyota SUV and a BMW sedan going over the speed limit around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on Queenston Road approaching Gray Road.
Police say the vehicles stopped for a red light at Lake Avenue and then sped off when it turned green. The officer then chased down and stopped both cars.
The two men – a 23-year-old and 36-year-old, both from Stoney Creek – have had their licences suspended and their cars impounded for seven days in addition to facing stunt driving charges.
The men will go before a judge in late November and if found guilty could face a fine up to $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.
