Crime

2 Stoney Creek drivers charged for street racing in Hamilton’s east end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 12:43 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 12:45 pm
Hamilton police say they caught two drivers street racing on Queenston road Halloween night.
Hamilton police say they caught two drivers street racing on Queenston road Halloween night. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two Stoney Creek men are facing charges after deciding to street race in the east end on Halloween.

Investigators say an officer on patrol saw a Toyota SUV and a BMW sedan going over the speed limit around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on Queenston Road approaching Gray Road.

Police say the vehicles stopped for a red light at Lake Avenue and then sped off when it turned green. The officer then chased down and stopped both cars.

The two men – a 23-year-old and 36-year-old, both from Stoney Creek – have had their licences suspended and their cars impounded for seven days in addition to facing stunt driving charges.

The men will go before a judge in late November and if found guilty could face a fine up to $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.

