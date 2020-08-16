Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Belleville’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99 is coping with COVID-19 hit

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted August 16, 2020 3:55 pm
Belleville’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99 dealing with COVID-19
Like many organizations, Royal Canadian Legions, including Branch 99 in Belleville, is dealing with COVID-19.

With even fewer veterans to keep up membership ranks, Royal Canadian Legions have had a hard time drawing people — a problem made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Belleville, Legion 99 Branch treasurer Doris Fraser said Friday the facility is open now and welcoming members again.

“They’re coming in once they realize that we’ve reopened the doors. And again we have to social distance, we have to be prepared — they just can’t walk in here, we have to have a mask — we have to abide by the rules,” Fraser said.

Royal Canadian Legion branches struggle
Royal Canadian Legion branches struggle

Fraser also heads up entertainment and special events and sits on the executive board.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She says, like other branches, the Pinnacle Street facility has taken a COVID-19 hit.

“Quite a bit. We’ve managed to keep our bills going, our everyday heat and hydro, that stuff has been paid. But as far as revenue coming in, we haven’t had any. People got to understand, moneys that we have coming in we donate it back out to the community — we don’t have money. It goes to our veterans, it goes to different organizations here in Belleville — we donate every month — thousands of dollars every month.”

That’s why it was welcome news last week when Premier Doug Ford announced he was opening the purse strings for places like Legions.

“We’ll be investing $83 million in the new Resilient Communities Fund through the Ontario Trillium Foundation,” said Ford. “This funding will help non-profit organizations.”

Fraser says she was happy with the announcement.

“How they distribute it, we’re not too sure — I think it depends on individual Legions — I don’t know. I can’t see them giving us this much and you not that much. We have to fill out an application and go from there.”

Napanee arena extremely busy since reopening earlier this month
Napanee arena extremely busy since reopening earlier this month

Branch 99 has been open since midweek.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KingstonCKWS TVglobal KingstonBellevilleRoyal Canadian LegionReopenDoris FraserBranch 99
Flyers
More weekly flyers