Belleville’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 99 is coping with COVID-19 hit

Send this page to someone via email

With even fewer veterans to keep up membership ranks, Royal Canadian Legions have had a hard time drawing people — a problem made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Belleville, Legion 99 Branch treasurer Doris Fraser said Friday the facility is open now and welcoming members again.

“They’re coming in once they realize that we’ve reopened the doors. And again we have to social distance, we have to be prepared — they just can’t walk in here, we have to have a mask — we have to abide by the rules,” Fraser said.

2:15 Royal Canadian Legion branches struggle Royal Canadian Legion branches struggle

Fraser also heads up entertainment and special events and sits on the executive board.

Story continues below advertisement

She says, like other branches, the Pinnacle Street facility has taken a COVID-19 hit.

“Quite a bit. We’ve managed to keep our bills going, our everyday heat and hydro, that stuff has been paid. But as far as revenue coming in, we haven’t had any. People got to understand, moneys that we have coming in we donate it back out to the community — we don’t have money. It goes to our veterans, it goes to different organizations here in Belleville — we donate every month — thousands of dollars every month.”

That’s why it was welcome news last week when Premier Doug Ford announced he was opening the purse strings for places like Legions.

“We’ll be investing $83 million in the new Resilient Communities Fund through the Ontario Trillium Foundation,” said Ford. “This funding will help non-profit organizations.”

Fraser says she was happy with the announcement.

“How they distribute it, we’re not too sure — I think it depends on individual Legions — I don’t know. I can’t see them giving us this much and you not that much. We have to fill out an application and go from there.”

1:54 Napanee arena extremely busy since reopening earlier this month Napanee arena extremely busy since reopening earlier this month

Branch 99 has been open since midweek.

Story continues below advertisement