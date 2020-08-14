Menu

Traffic

3 sets of passing lanes on Highway 10 between Melville and Yorkton are complete

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 5:33 pm
The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $9.8 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 15,800 km of Saskatchewan highways.
Three sets of passing lanes on Highway 10 between Melville and Yorkton are set to open this weekend, in an announcement made on Friday.

“Our government will improve more than 1,000 kilometres (km) of provincial highways this year, which is the first year of our 10-year Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said.

“This passing lanes project is an example of how we are investing to improve traffic flow for the safety of our citizens.”

The province said three additional sets of passing lines on Highway 9, north of Yorkton, are scheduled to be finished sometime in the fall.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Traffic can sometimes be brisk on highways in and out of our city,” Yorkton Mayor Bob Maloney said.

“We welcome the improvements on Highway 10 and look forward to improvements north of Yorkton in the near future, which will help safely move people and goods.”

The new passing lanes are part of a $39.4-million project aimed at improving the safety for motorists in the province.

