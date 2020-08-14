2 infants locked in vehicle in Simcoe, Ont., police say; Children’s Aid Society contacted

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk County OPP is reporting another case of a parent leaving their children in a car.

Police say on Thursday just before 3:30 p.m., OPP responded to two infants that had been locked in a vehicle on Head Street North in Simcoe, Ont.

A witness walking by noticed the children crying inside the car and immediately called for police and paramedics.

OPP said the mother of the children was inside a residence nearby.

Police say it was discovered that the vehicle had been left running, but when the driver walked away from the car with their key fob, it automatically shut off.

Both infants were taken to hospital for precautionary measures.

The Children’s Aid Society of Haldimand and Norfolk has been contacted.

This is the second incident of children being left inside a car reported by Norfolk OPP.

One day prior on Wednesday, police broke the windows of a car to rescue a child accidentally locked inside a vehicle on Gilbert Road in Woodhouse Township.

No injuries were reported.