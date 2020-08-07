Nova Scotia woman charged after four children left in parked car near Walmart

Send this page to someone via email

A 60-year-old Nova Scotia woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving four young children alone in a car parked near the Walmart in New Glasgow.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the woman from Pictou County faces four charges under the Criminal Code for abandoning a child.

Const. Ken Macdonald says the children – three girls and one boy – range in age from one to nine years old.

He says a passerby spotted the children in the car on July 29.

However, he says the police report does not indicate how hot it was that day, what time the children were noticed or if they were related to the woman.

The children were taken to the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow as a precaution and were later released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2020.