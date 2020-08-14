Police identify teen accused of firing gun in Hamilton Airbnb rental

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have identified one of three males who allegedly threatened an Airbnb manager last Sunday at an address on Aberdeen Avenue.

Investigators say the accused fired buckshot into a ceiling after being asked to leave a complex due to “intimidating behaviour.”

The suspect arrived at the Airbnb after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, allegedly causing a disturbance with two other males and upsetting a number of residents in the area, say police.

After firing the gun, all three exited the building and were last seen driving away in a grey SUV, possibly a Toyota.

The accused is an 18-year-old from Peel region and is facing a number of charges including reckless discharge of a firearm and several others connected to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

HPS has issued an Arrest Warrant for 18-year-old Christopher Mitchell. He was involved in a shooting while staying at an #HamOnt Airbnb. Mitchell is considered armed & dangerous. Please exercise caution call 911 if you see him. @PeelPolice@TPSOperations https://t.co/u3Nq9vrd9C pic.twitter.com/nHcMTlssXb — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 14, 2020

Police are advising anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 as soon as possible since he’s considered armed and dangerous.

An investigation into identifying the other male he was with is still on-going, according to detectives.