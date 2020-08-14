Menu

Crime

Police identify teen accused of firing gun in Hamilton Airbnb rental

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 5:01 pm
Hamilton police are looking for three men believed to have fired a gun at an Airbnb rental in Hamilton on Sunday Aug. 9, 2020.
Hamilton police are looking for three men believed to have fired a gun at an Airbnb rental in Hamilton on Sunday Aug. 9, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police have identified one of three males who allegedly threatened an Airbnb manager last Sunday at an address on Aberdeen Avenue.

Investigators say the accused fired buckshot into a ceiling after being asked to leave a complex due to “intimidating behaviour.”

The suspect arrived at the Airbnb after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, allegedly causing a disturbance with two other males and upsetting a number of residents in the area, say police.

Read more: 3 ‘loud and obnoxious’ males accused of firing gun in Hamilton Airbnb rental: police

After firing the gun, all three exited the building and were last seen driving away in a grey SUV, possibly a Toyota.

The accused is an 18-year-old from Peel region and is facing a number of charges including reckless discharge of a firearm and several others connected to the incident.

Police are advising anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 as soon as possible since he’s considered armed and dangerous.

An investigation into identifying the other male he was with is still on-going, according to detectives.

 

