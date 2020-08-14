Menu

Health

No new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka Friday, local total remains at 669

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 1:51 pm
Ontario Premier Ford says he remains ‘open to any suggestion’ from health officials on mask-wearing for children
Asked about the American Association of Pediatricians saying that children as young as two could be wearing masks, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the current mask-wearing mandates for children came from Sick Kids Hospital and the health team.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, with the local case count remaining at 669, including 37 deaths.

Of the health unit’s total COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent — or 623 people — have recovered. Two people remain in hospital, while 23 per cent of cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 92 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total cases at 40,459

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

Trending Stories

The health unit says most of its COVID-19 cases are in the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.
On Friday, Ontario reported 92 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 40,459, including 2,788 deaths.
