Lisa MacLeod, Ontario cabinet minister and Ottawa MPP, under police protection again

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Heritage Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Minister Lisa MacLeod is once again under police protection after receiving threatening e-mails and a mischievous incident to her personal vehicle.

“Minister MacLeod thanks the OPP, the Ottawa police and the broader public for their concern over her safety and security,” spokesperson Derek Rowland wrote in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The statement went on to say following an interview on a local Ottawa radio station regarding the harassment faced by female politicians, “I can confirm that Minister MacLeod is once again receiving police protection.”

During the interview on 580 CFRA, MacLeod condemned an offensive and misogynistic video posted to social media targeting MP Catherine McKenna.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, a police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff. Footage of the incident was posted on social media.

After being told the constituency office in downtown Ottawa was closed due to COVID-19, the individual could be heard yelling expletives and insults at the employee about McKenna and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

McKenna tweeted Thursday a statement in solitary with Macleod after learning of the threats against the MPP, saying she is “standing with @MacLeodLisa and politicians across party lines who face this.

READ MORE: McKenna cites need to protect politicians from threats

“We need better measures to stop the threats and abuse. From more security to holding social media platforms responsible for spreading hate and lies.”

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath also released a statement on Thursday.

“The recent string of attacks and harassing behaviour against Minister Catherine McKenna, Minister Lisa MacLeod and Ottawa Deputy Mayor Laura Dudas is a disturbing reminder that woman leaders in every sector are still subjected far too often to violent, abusive behaviour,” she wrote.

Dudas, an Ottawa city councillor, was asleep with her children last week when someone tossed a rock through her window. Her vehicle was also damaged and broken into.

Story continues below advertisement

Please see the statement below from my Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Communications, Derek Rowland. https://t.co/dp3Qkg5Q2h — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) August 13, 2020

The recent string of attacks and harassing behaviour against Minister Catherine McKenna, Minister Lisa MacLeod and Ottawa Deputy Mayor Laura Dudas is a disturbing reminder that woman leaders in every sector are still subjected far too often to violent, abusive behaviour. 1/3 — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) August 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

We need more women to run, and to lead.

We must work collaboratively to ensure that more women, especially Black, Indigenous, women of colour, and women in the LGBTQ2+ communities can safely and fully participate in the political process, without the threat of violence. 3/3 — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) August 13, 2020