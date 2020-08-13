Participants sought for Lethbridge pilot project aimed at making city more vibrant

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Lethbridge is looking to get more colourful and vibrant with a mural pilot project.

The public art committee, along with the heart of our city committee and the Allied Arts Council in Lethbridge, are looking for artists and building owners interested in participating in this new art project.

“A mural is an artwork painted or applied directly to a wall,” a news release sent out Thursday by the Allied Arts Council reads in part. “Murals have the power to transform boring building exteriors into creative community canvases.

“They help add vibrancy by activating public spaces, promoting creative expression and deterring graffiti vandalism.”

Organizers says the partnership would see businesses with empty or dull exterior walls partner with artists to provide accessible artwork for the community to enjoy.

Mural designs will need to reflect at least one of the guiding principles outlined in the city’s Public Art Master Plan. Those principles are “inclusivity, diversity, accessibility, creativity, sustainability and quality.”

If a mural is located downtown, it will need to celebrate at least one of the pillars of the Heart of Our City Master Plan, which include being classified as “beautiful, livable, sustainable, exciting, accessible and vibrant.”

The mural’s intention must also be artistic and cannot contain any promotional or commercial content.

“There really is a definite push to have artwork versus signage, so it isn’t an opportunity to create a business sign for your business and have an artist paint it,” said Suzanne Lint, executive director of the Allied Arts Council.

The arts council also says a formal expression of interest must be submitted by those looking to participate in the project.

The council noted the application process will be “competitive” and that a maximum of 10 murals will be funded. At least half of all murals to receive funding will be located in the downtown area.

The pilot project is being funded by the city, with applications due by Sept. 14.

Applications can be accessed through the Public Lethbridge site.