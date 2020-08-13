B.C. reports another 78 coronavirus cases, 1,878 now in isolation

Send this page to someone via email

There were more troubling numbers for British Columbia’s coronavirus response Thursday, as the province announced another 78 new cases.

It’s the fifth-highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic and comes as health authorities in the Lower Mainland are reporting multiple exposure events at bars and restaurants around the region.

Those exposures have swelled the number of people in self-isolation, reaching 1,878 on Thursday.

The province is now dealing with 578 active cases of COVID-19, up more than 200 from this time last week.

That includes a new outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre involving three staff members.

On the positive side, officials announced no new deaths. The number of patients in hospitals rose by one to nine, while the number in critical care dropped by one to four.

In total, B.C. has recorded 4,274 cases of the virus, 3,500 of whom have recovered.