12-year-old cyclist dies after being hit by a municipal truck in Repentigny, Que.

A 12-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries on Thursday after a fatal collision with a car, Repentigny police report.

Police say the boy was making a turn into the Robert-Lussier library parking lot while on his bicycle when a car hit him on Iberville Boulevard in Repentigny.

The young cyclist was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to a Repentigny police press release, the vehicle that hit the boy was a municipal truck.

The driver was sent to the hospital to be treated for ‘major nervous shock’.

Provincial police were also called on scene to analyze the circumstances of the accident.

“Today is a sad day for our community. I am deeply moved by this tragic accident,” said Chantal Deschamps, Mayor of Repentigny. “I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim.”

“This pain is shared by all of our community and I am convinced that all Repentignois and all Repentignois join me in offering you peace and comfort in this terrible ordeal. Our thoughts are with you.”

A section of Iberville Boulevard between Brien Boulevard and Rue Hôtel-de-ville has been temporarily closed to traffic for the investigation.

