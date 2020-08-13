Total coronavirus infections in Saskatchewan jump to more than 1.5K

Send this page to someone via email

In their update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Thursday, the Saskatchewan government said 27 more people have been infected, bringing the total to 1,511.

Most of the new cases are located in the south-west region with 18, according to the daily update. The south-central had four, Saskatoon had three and the rest were in the Regina region.

There are currently 166 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Health officials said 22 of Thursday’s new cases and 95 of the current active cases are in “communal living settings.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said while many of the Hutterite communities have seen a significant decline in active cases, ongoing aggressive testing and contact tracing continues to find new cases in some of these communities.

Provincially, 10 people are currently in hospital — five are receiving inpatient care and five are in intensive care.

Eleven more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,325.

There have been 20 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, over 116,800 tests have been carried out in the province.

