Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Several children hospitalized after eating illegal cannabis edibles: Health Canada

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Several children hospitalized after eating illegal cannabis edibles: Health Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
What you need to know about cannabis edibles
University of Toronto Associate Professor Abby Goldstein explains the potential safety concern surrounding cannabis edibles and how you and those around you can stay safe around them.

Health Canada is warning people to do more to keep edible pot products out of the hands of kids.

The department says several children wound up in hospital after accidentally eating illegal edibles that looked like regular candy or other foods and were stored in places kids could easily access like refrigerators and freezers.

Read more: Ontario’s pot store lottery winners sell shops as more consolidation expected

It is warning people not to store cannabis products where children can find them, and only to buy legal products that are required to have child-resistant and plain packaging that does not appeal to youngsters.

Trending Stories

Canada legalized recreational use of cannabis in October 2018, but food and drinks containing it only became available late last year.

Story continues below advertisement
Dog poisoned by cannabis and possibly cocaine in Metro Vancouver
Dog poisoned by cannabis and possibly cocaine in Metro Vancouver

Pot-infused gummies, chocolates and beverages are legal but must be sold by retailers authorized by provincial and territorial governments, bear proper labels and set a maximum THC content.

Health Canada says even adults can be confused between regular candies and baked goods and those containing cannabis, and proper storage and labelling is critical to keeping people safe.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CannabisHealth CanadaCannabis ediblesCannabis productsPot ediblesCanada pot ediblescannabis products Canadaillegal cannabis ediblesillegal pot ediblespot gummies
Flyers
More weekly flyers