Police charge man with sexual assault involving 6-year-old in Orillia park restroom

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Orillia OPP have charged a 29-year-old man with a sexual assault involving a six-year-old in the washroom at Moose Beach in Tudhope Park on Wednesday night.

According to police, the alleged assault occurred about 8:40 p.m. The details of the event were told to the child’s father by the child.

Read more: Man charged in connection with Orillia assault

Officers say the father and another witness followed the suspect to his residence on Crawford Street and called police.

Police charged, Derek Pye, 29. Pye is originally from Oshawa, Ont., but now lives in Orillia.

He was charged with sexual interference, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Pye is being held in custody for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are reminding parents and caregivers to talk to their children about the potential danger of strangers.

“Informing your children (of) the difference between a good touch and a bad touch could make a big difference in their lives,” officers say.

“The young person in this incident told a safe adult what happened in a timely fashion, which likely prevented further incidents from happening.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

4:39 Concerns child abuse isn’t being reported Concerns child abuse isn’t being reported