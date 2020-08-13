Man accused of assaulting Saskatoon police bike unit officer

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a Saskatoon police officer on Tuesday evening.

Police said a member of the traffic unit stopped a vehicle in the area of Broadway Avenue and 9th Street East for going 70 km/h over the posted speed limit.

A sergeant with the bike unit arrived to assist the traffic unit officer, as police said the driver was becoming aggressive while being ticketed and having his vehicle seized.

As the officers were clearing the scene, police said the man continued to scream at the sergeant before running over and striking him, knocking the officer off his bike.

The sergeant was able to protect himself and took the man into custody, police said.

The 39-year-old man is charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Police said the bike unit sergeant received serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the assault.

