Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

London man dies in crash west of city: OPP

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted August 13, 2020 12:15 pm
Police say the crash took place on Gainsborough Road between Franks Lane and Vanneck Road.
Police say the crash took place on Gainsborough Road between Franks Lane and Vanneck Road. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

Middlesex County OPP say a 23-year-old London man has died following a crash just west of the city.

Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch on Gainsborough Road between Franks Lane and Vanneck Road.

Read more: Charges laid in fatal pedestrian collision in Ingersoll

Officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries inside the vehicle.

Trending Stories

The man had to be extricated from the vehicle and later succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Cole Budd, 23, of London. Budd has been transported to a hospital in London for a post-mortem examination, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: One person dead following serious two-car crash near Tavistock

The crash forced a closure along Gainsborough Road early Thursday morning, but the roadway has since reopened.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crashmiddlesex county oppMiddlesex CentreLondon manLondonerCollsiongainsborough roadVanneck Road23-year-oldCole BuddFranks LaneVehicle found in ditchWest of London
Flyers
More weekly flyers