London man dies in crash west of city: OPP

Middlesex County OPP say a 23-year-old London man has died following a crash just west of the city.

Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch on Gainsborough Road between Franks Lane and Vanneck Road.

Officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries inside the vehicle.

The man had to be extricated from the vehicle and later succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Cole Budd, 23, of London. Budd has been transported to a hospital in London for a post-mortem examination, according to police.

The crash forced a closure along Gainsborough Road early Thursday morning, but the roadway has since reopened.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).