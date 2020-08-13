Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Brockville stabbing: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 11:05 am
Brockville police are looking for witnesses to a stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.
Brockville police are looking for witnesses to a stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night. Brockville Police Service / Twitter

Brockville police are looking for witnesses to a late-night stabbing in the city.

Police say a 55-year-old man was stabbed at a home on King Street East on Wednesday night and sent to Kingston General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Brockville police arrest 1 man in homicide investigation

A 30-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the incident.

Trending Stories

Police say there is currently no concern for public safety, but they are looking for witnesses to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingKGHBrockville PoliceBrockville CrimeBrockville stabbingbrockville stabbing king street eastbrockville stabbing kingston general hospitalkgh stabbingking street east crimestabbing brockville
Flyers
More weekly flyers