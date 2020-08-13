Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Brockville stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Brockville police are looking for witnesses to a late-night stabbing in the city.

Police say a 55-year-old man was stabbed at a home on King Street East on Wednesday night and sent to Kingston General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the incident.

Police say there is currently no concern for public safety, but they are looking for witnesses to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

