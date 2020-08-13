Search warrants carried out in Kitchener homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say officers have carried out search warrants at a Kitchener apartment building in a homicide investigation.

In a news release, police said the search warrants were carried out on Wednesday at 37 Vanier Dr., which is near where 20-year-old Irshad Sabriye was killed last November.

Sabriye was shot and killed on the Courtland Avenue on-ramp to Highway 7/8 on Nov. 26.

1:49 Hwy. 7/8 in Kitchener closed for OPP investigation Hwy. 7/8 in Kitchener closed for OPP investigation

Late last month, police were canvassing the apartment building because it overlooks the crime scene and investigators believed there were witnesses who had not yet come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, police announced information gathered during the homicide investigation led to the search warrants being issued.

Police said they found suspected cocaine and prescription pills along with drug paraphernalia and cash.

A man has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance but a murder charge in Sabriye’s death was not announced.

Police said more arrests and charges are expected.

Investigators continue to ask for information into Sabriye’s death.

Police can be reached at 519-570-777 ext. 8191 or anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:06 Car set ablaze on Connaught Street in Kitchener Car set ablaze on Connaught Street in Kitchener