Crime

Search warrants carried out in Kitchener homicide investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 10:42 am
Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener
The body of a man was found on a highway ramp in Kitchener Tuesday morning. Now local police and the OPP are looking into the possibility it may be linked to another overnight incident. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Waterloo Regional Police say officers have carried out search warrants at a Kitchener apartment building in a homicide investigation.

In a news release, police said the search warrants were carried out on Wednesday at 37 Vanier Dr., which is near where 20-year-old Irshad Sabriye was killed last November.

Read more: Fatal shooting on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener was targeted, police say

Sabriye was shot and killed on the Courtland Avenue on-ramp to Highway 7/8 on Nov. 26.

Late last month, police were canvassing the apartment building because it overlooks the crime scene and investigators believed there were witnesses who had not yet come forward.

On Wednesday, police announced information gathered during the homicide investigation led to the search warrants being issued.

Police said they found suspected cocaine and prescription pills along with drug paraphernalia and cash.

A man has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance but a murder charge in Sabriye’s death was not announced.

Police said more arrests and charges are expected.

Read more: OPP investigating death, shooting on Hwy. 7/8 in Kitchener

Investigators continue to ask for information into Sabriye’s death.

Police can be reached at 519-570-777 ext. 8191 or anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

