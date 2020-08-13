Kingston, Ont. man charged after assaulting a stranger with a baseball

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston, Ont., man has been charged with assault with a weapon after police say he threw a baseball at a stranger.

According to Kingston Police, on Tuesday at around 7 p.m., a man was hitting baseballs off a tee in an east-end park. The balls were being hit into the outfield where another man began retrieving them and throwing them back into the infield, the report says.

Police say the man who was hitting balls went into the outfield to thank the man for helping him, but the situation turned ugly when the man in the outfield became verbally abusive.

Police say the man in the outfield picked up one of the baseballs, and from a close distance, threw it at the man who’d been practising, striking him in the leg.

Just before 9 p.m., police say they located the accused, a 45-year-old man, and detected a strong odour of alcohol on his breath. Police say he appeared to be intoxicated.

The accused, whom police have not identified, was charged with assault with a weapon and transported to police headquarters where he was later released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.