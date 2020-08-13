Menu

Crime

Peterborough man allegedly points firearm during fight: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 9:21 am
Peterborough man arrested for allegedly pointing firearm during fight: police
A Peterborough man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly brandishing a firearm during a fight among a group of men in the area of Stewart and Sherbrooke Strets.

A Peterborough man has been charged with pointing a firearm during an altercation with a group on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:30 p.m., police received several 911 calls regarding a disturbance involving a group of men with weapons fighting in the area of Sherbrooke and Stewart streets.

Witnesses reported one of the individuals allegedly brandished and pointed a firearm at a 34-year-old man.

Read more: Peterborough teen charged after allegedly discharging BB gun at man: police

Several officers located the suspect walking in the area of Stewart Street where he was arrested.

Trending Stories

Police located and seized pellet/airsoft/BB guns found inside a Stewart Street residence.

Michael Bruce Wallwork, 29, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

