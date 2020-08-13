Menu

Canada

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 10-year-old girl

By John Copsey Global News
Surrey RCMP are seeking missing 10-year-old youth Skylar Summers.
Surrey RCMP are seeking missing 10-year-old youth Skylar Summers.

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Skylar Summers was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the 10300-block of 127B Street in Surrey.

She has not been seen or hear from since.

Summers is described as a 10-year-old Caucasian female, about five-foot-one, slim-to-medium build, pale complexion, short red hair with brown on top, and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with black leggings and may have a pink BMX-style bike.

10-year-old Skylar Summers
10-year-old Skylar Summers

Her family and police are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Skylar Summers is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-124200.

