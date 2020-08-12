3 people dead after being swept under Alberta waterfall: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The bodies of three people, all believed to have been swept under a waterfall in west-central Alberta, have now been recovered RCMP said Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place at Crescent Falls.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to everyone affected by and involved in this tragic incident,” Cpl. Ryan Hack of the Rocky Mountain House RCMP said in a news release. “We also offer our thanks to the citizens, and partner agencies, who immediately jumped into action to provide assistance in the face of these powerful falls.”

Police said officers from the Rocky Mountain House detachment along with members of the Clearwater Regional Fire Services and Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue responded to a rescue request at Crescent Falls on Tuesday night, sometime before 8 p.m.

It’s believed three adults from the same family went swimming at the bottom of the falls, RCMP said.

“One of the adults got swept under the falls, and the two remaining adults tried to assist when they also got swept under the falls,” police said. “Three children — aged 10, six and three — who remained on the bank, yelled for assistance.”

Police said other people at the scene jumped into action and were able to recover two adult bodies but they were unable to resuscitate them.

The third adult was not found and rescue operations had to be suspended on Tuesday night, police said. Rescue efforts resumed Wednesday morning and the third adult was found at about 2:30 p.m.

Police said the children at the scene were taken to a safe location on Tuesday night and have since been connected with other family members.

The RCMP said an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Crescent Falls is located about 330 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

