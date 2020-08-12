Coronavirus: All area cases declared resolved by Peterborough Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports Wednesday that all cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction are now resolved.

In the health unit’s update issued at 4 p.m., there were no new cases reported, maintaining 99 cases overall. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

However, the two remaining active cases reported on Tuesday are now resolved, the health unit reports.

The last new case of coronavirus was reported on Aug. 2.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of complications due to COVID-19.

The health unit reports more than 22, 700 people have been tested for the virus.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

