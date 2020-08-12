Barrie, Ont., to receive more than $9M in first round of COVID-19 emergency funding

The City of Barrie will receive more than $9 million in its first round of emergency COVID-19 funding that’s being provided by both the Ontario and federal governments, while Simcoe County will also receive more than $9 million.

The funds will address the municipal operating challenges that have occurred as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This includes supporting social services and public transit.

“Responding to this pandemic and ensuring a strong economic recovery requires that, now more than ever, all levels of government work together,” Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin said in a statement.

“This emergency funding will help municipalities provide relief to the residents of Barrie and Innisfil while being transparent on how the funds will be allocated.”

The Ontario government, in partnership with the federal government, is providing municipalities with up to $1.6 billion to protect the health and well-being of the people of Ontario, while continuing to deliver critical public services.

As part of the first round of funding, the Town of Innisfil will also receive more than $1 million, while the Township of Oro-Medonte will get more than $575,000 and the Township of Springwater more than $485,000.

On Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that up to $1.6 billion is being released in the first round of emergency COVID-19 funding for municipalities through a joint provincial and federal program, dubbed the Safe Restart Agreement.

The announcement comes just over two weeks after Ford announced that Ontario municipalities would receive up to $4 billion from the province and feds due to the challenges faced as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“This first round of funding will address the most urgent needs of our communities, ensuring critical services like transit and shelters are there when people need them most,” Ford said in a statement Wednesday

Of the total funding Barrie is receiving in the first round of the emergency relief program, $2.5 million will be allocated to transit. Innisfil will see $79,000 directed toward transit during the first round, while Simcoe County will get $52,000.

The funding for transit will provide immediate relief for municipal transportation services, many of which have seen low ridership during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The funds will also go toward supporting new COVID-19 safety measures, including increased cleaning measures and PPE for staff.

“This funding for municipalities shows that we are listening and want to help them continue to operate smoothly and to serve the people of this riding,” Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey said in a statement.

Coronavirus: Ford announces Ontario to provide municipalities with $4B in funding

In September, Ontario’s municipalities will receive $695 million for municipal operations. That funding will be allocated on a per household basis and will be shared equally between upper- and lower-tier municipalities.

After that, up to $695 million in additional funding will be available in another funding phase for municipalities that have coronavirus-related financial impacts that exceed the initial per household allocation provided under the first $695 million.

Since the onset of the COVID-19, mayors across Ontario, including Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, have sounded the alarm about the operating struggles municipalities have faced as a result of the pandemic.

“We are encouraged by the collaboration and leadership of the provincial and federal governments to reach this agreement,” Karen Redman, chair of Mayors and Regional Chairs of Ontario, said in a statement Wednesday.

“This funding is essential as municipalities continue to deliver transit, emergency services, public health, child care, housing and social services — essential public services that contribute to the backbone of a strong economic recovery.”



