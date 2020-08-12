London police charge 16-year-old with uttering threats and break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

London Police have arrested a 16-year-old London male following a reported break and enter on Wednesday morning.

Police say around 2:15 a.m., a person observed male youth trying to break a glass door inside the front vestibule of an apartment building in the 500-block of Ridout Street North.

The 16-year-old reportedly threatened the observer after the witness approached.

According to police, the youth then broke the glass, entered the building, and attempted to enter one of the units.

After police arrived, the youth allegedly threatened officers while being arrested and suffered a minor injury while attempting to break the police cruiser’s rear window.

While paramedic services treated the teen en route to the hospital, police say the youth threatened the police officer and paramedic services staff. According to officers, the suspect also spat on a police officer and attempted to spit on other officers at the hospital.

The 16-year-old is charged with break and enter with intent, two counts of uttering threats, and assaulting a police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).