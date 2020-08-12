Menu

Canada

Investigators called in following structure fire on Gatewood Rd

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Fire crews can be seen on the roof battling a blaze that broke out at a Gatewood Rd residence.
London Fire Department/Twitter

Fire crews were kept busy Wednesday morning as a fire broke out in a residence on Gatewood Road.

London Fire Department tweeted around 8:15 a.m. that crews were called to the scene of structure fire on Gatewood Road.

The department has since tweeted that crews have the fire under control and primary and secondary searches of the house are complete.

Trending Stories

The London Fire Department says no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident but can confirm that two dogs were rescued during the primary search.

A damage estimate is not yet available.

A fire investigator has been called into the scene to determine a cause.

Middlesex London Paramedics and London Police are also assisting at the scene.

This is a developing story. More information to come as it becomes available.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireLondon PoliceBlazeLondon Fire DepartmentLondon ONTFire InvestigatorbattleMiddlesex-London paramedicsGatewood Rd
