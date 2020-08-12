Menu

Shoppers Drug Mart to test 3 medical clinics in Greater Toronto Area this year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2020 11:05 am
File photo of a Shoppers Drug Mart.
File photo of a Shoppers Drug Mart. Eloise Therien/ Global News

TORONTO — Shoppers Drug Mart is opening a medical clinic in Toronto where family physicians will be available to take on a roster of patients and take appointments for walk-in services.

The pharmacy chain says its pilot clinic at Lawrence Avenue and Dufferin Street in is one of three test clinics planned for the Greater Toronto Area this year.

Shoppers, which is owned by Loblaw Companies Ltd., has been expanding beyond traditional retail and says it has created a team of physicians to implement the health clinic business.

In addition to the new medical clinics, the company licenses or owns 47 “Simply Pharmacy” medical clinic pharmacies and two standalone cosmetic dermatology clinics.

Shoppers has also tested partnerships to offer online cognitive behavioural therapy programs, nutrition consultations and telehealth appointments with family doctors in some provinces.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
