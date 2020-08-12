Ontario reports 95 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total cases at 40,289

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 95 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 40,289.

Wednesday’s case count is a slight uptick from Tuesday but is still under the 100 mark as daily case numbers have overall been on a steady decline.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,787 as one new death was reported.

Meanwhile, 36,590 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of cases. Resolved cases increased by 134 from the previous day.

Wednesday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto with 19 more cases, Peel Region with 16 new cases and Ottawa with 13 cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

“Locally, 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

With 134 more resolved, we continue to see a decline in the number of active cases. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all decreased as well. As always, today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 12, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

18,785 people are male — an increase of 50 cases.

21,212 people are female — an increase of 49 cases.

2,437 people are 19 and under — an increase of 16 cases.

12,429 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 41 cases.

12,092 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 24 cases.

7,279 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 13 cases.

6,047 people are 80 and over — an increase of one case.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,468,640 tests so far for the virus. This is up 24,572 tests from the previous day. There are 22,054 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 49 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by 11 from the previous day), with 20 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 10 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported by the province each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Wednesday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Tuesday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,847 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged from the previous day, and there are 18 current outbreaks. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently three active cases among long-term care residents and 38 active cases among staff.

